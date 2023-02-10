English
    GRWRHITECH Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 308.99 crore, up 0.01% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 04:48 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Garware Hi-Tech Films are:

    Net Sales at Rs 308.99 crore in December 2022 up 0.01% from Rs. 308.95 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.19 crore in December 2022 down 7.81% from Rs. 38.17 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.56 crore in December 2022 down 10.12% from Rs. 65.15 crore in December 2021.

    Garware Hi-Tech Films
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations308.99359.49308.95
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations308.99359.49308.95
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials132.43151.74148.95
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.4312.80-27.24
    Power & Fuel29.80----
    Employees Cost24.2925.2526.92
    Depreciation7.857.477.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses67.64112.47102.66
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax42.5549.7650.45
    Other Income8.168.167.49
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax50.7157.9257.94
    Interest3.693.684.29
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax47.0254.2453.65
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax47.0254.2453.65
    Tax11.8313.6315.48
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities35.1940.6138.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period35.1940.6138.17
    Equity Share Capital23.2323.2323.23
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.1517.4816.43
    Diluted EPS15.1517.4816.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.1517.4816.43
    Diluted EPS15.1517.4816.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
