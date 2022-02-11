GRWRHITECH Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 308.95 crore, up 21.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 308.95 crore in December 2021 up 21.3% from Rs. 254.70 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.17 crore in December 2021 up 10.8% from Rs. 34.45 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.15 crore in December 2021 up 4.73% from Rs. 62.21 crore in December 2020.

GRWRHITECH EPS has increased to Rs. 16.43 in December 2021 from Rs. 14.83 in December 2020.

GRWRHITECH shares closed at 833.00 on February 10, 2022 (NSE)