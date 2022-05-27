GRWRHITECH Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 323.51 crore, up 12.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 323.51 crore in March 2022 up 12.43% from Rs. 287.74 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.12 crore in March 2022 up 41.89% from Rs. 31.80 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.57 crore in March 2022 up 21.44% from Rs. 58.11 crore in March 2021.

GRWRHITECH EPS has increased to Rs. 19.42 in March 2022 from Rs. 13.69 in March 2021.

GRWRHITECH shares closed at 625.00 on May 26, 2022 (NSE)