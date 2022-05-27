 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
GRWRHITECH Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 323.51 crore, up 12.43% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 12:09 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Garware Hi-Tech Films are:

Net Sales at Rs 323.51 crore in March 2022 up 12.43% from Rs. 287.74 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.12 crore in March 2022 up 41.89% from Rs. 31.80 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.57 crore in March 2022 up 21.44% from Rs. 58.11 crore in March 2021.

GRWRHITECH EPS has increased to Rs. 19.42 in March 2022 from Rs. 13.69 in March 2021.

GRWRHITECH shares closed at 625.00 on May 26, 2022 (NSE)

Garware Hi-Tech Films
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 323.51 333.90 287.74
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 323.51 333.90 287.74
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 156.34 154.34 120.83
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -25.83 -23.69 -5.34
Power & Fuel 27.56 -- 23.78
Employees Cost 30.82 31.91 28.99
Depreciation 7.20 7.25 6.62
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 79.45 106.67 67.65
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 47.97 57.42 45.21
Other Income 15.40 7.50 6.28
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 63.37 64.92 51.49
Interest 4.57 4.63 4.88
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 58.80 60.29 46.61
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 58.80 60.29 46.61
Tax 13.68 17.40 14.81
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 45.12 42.89 31.80
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 45.12 42.89 31.80
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 45.12 42.89 31.80
Equity Share Capital 23.23 23.23 23.23
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 19.42 18.46 13.69
Diluted EPS 19.42 18.46 13.69
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 19.42 18.46 13.69
Diluted EPS 19.42 18.46 13.69
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 27, 2022 12:05 pm
