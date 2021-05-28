GRWRHITECH Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 287.74 crore, up 30.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 287.74 crore in March 2021 up 30.39% from Rs. 220.67 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.80 crore in March 2021 up 50.93% from Rs. 21.07 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.11 crore in March 2021 up 26.74% from Rs. 45.85 crore in March 2020.

GRWRHITECH EPS has increased to Rs. 13.69 in March 2021 from Rs. 9.07 in March 2020.

GRWRHITECH shares closed at 809.70 on May 27, 2021 (BSE) and has given 159.98% returns over the last 6 months and 433.22% over the last 12 months.