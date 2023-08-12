English
    GRWRHITECH Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 379.71 crore, up 2.66% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 10:49 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Garware Hi-Tech Films are:

    Net Sales at Rs 379.71 crore in June 2023 up 2.66% from Rs. 369.87 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.69 crore in June 2023 down 1.91% from Rs. 44.54 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.73 crore in June 2023 up 2.89% from Rs. 70.69 crore in June 2022.

    GRWRHITECH EPS has decreased to Rs. 18.81 in June 2023 from Rs. 19.17 in June 2022.

    GRWRHITECH shares closed at 1,016.10 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 63.56% returns over the last 6 months and 24.06% over the last 12 months.

    Garware Hi-Tech Films
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations379.71349.01369.87
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations379.71349.01369.87
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials171.43156.79183.05
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks8.1514.28-18.28
    Power & Fuel29.7129.7831.96
    Employees Cost35.3028.8832.68
    Depreciation9.849.567.27
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses71.2966.0578.27
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax53.9943.6754.92
    Other Income8.9017.138.50
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax62.8960.8063.42
    Interest4.334.654.26
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax58.5656.1559.16
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax58.5656.1559.16
    Tax14.8713.0814.62
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities43.6943.0744.54
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period43.6943.0744.54
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates43.6943.0744.54
    Equity Share Capital23.2323.2323.23
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS18.8118.5419.17
    Diluted EPS18.8118.5419.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS18.8118.5419.17
    Diluted EPS18.8118.5419.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Garware Hi-Tech Films #GRWRHITECH #packaging #Results
    first published: Aug 12, 2023 10:33 am

