GRWRHITECH Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 369.87 crore, up 21.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 369.87 crore in June 2022 up 21.03% from Rs. 305.60 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.54 crore in June 2022 up 24.31% from Rs. 35.83 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.69 crore in June 2022 up 7.33% from Rs. 65.86 crore in June 2021.

GRWRHITECH EPS has increased to Rs. 19.17 in June 2022 from Rs. 15.42 in June 2021.

GRWRHITECH shares closed at 821.60 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.53% returns over the last 6 months