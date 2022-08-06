 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

GRWRHITECH Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 369.87 crore, up 21.03% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:43 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Garware Hi-Tech Films are:

Net Sales at Rs 369.87 crore in June 2022 up 21.03% from Rs. 305.60 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.54 crore in June 2022 up 24.31% from Rs. 35.83 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.69 crore in June 2022 up 7.33% from Rs. 65.86 crore in June 2021.

GRWRHITECH EPS has increased to Rs. 19.17 in June 2022 from Rs. 15.42 in June 2021.

GRWRHITECH shares closed at 821.60 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.53% returns over the last 6 months

Garware Hi-Tech Films
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 369.87 323.51 305.60
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 369.87 323.51 305.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 183.05 156.34 138.77
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -18.28 -25.83 -19.68
Power & Fuel 31.96 27.56 --
Employees Cost 32.68 30.82 29.35
Depreciation 7.27 7.20 6.67
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 78.27 79.45 98.11
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 54.92 47.97 52.38
Other Income 8.50 15.40 6.81
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 63.42 63.37 59.19
Interest 4.26 4.57 4.39
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 59.16 58.80 54.80
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 59.16 58.80 54.80
Tax 14.62 13.68 18.97
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 44.54 45.12 35.83
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 44.54 45.12 35.83
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 44.54 45.12 35.83
Equity Share Capital 23.23 23.23 23.23
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 19.17 19.42 15.42
Diluted EPS 19.17 19.42 15.42
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 19.17 19.42 15.42
Diluted EPS 19.17 19.42 15.42
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Garware Hi-Tech Films #GRWRHITECH #packaging #Results
first published: Aug 6, 2022 11:33 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.