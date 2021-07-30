GRWRHITECH Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 305.60 crore, up 80.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 305.60 crore in June 2021 up 80.36% from Rs. 169.44 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.83 crore in June 2021 up 163.26% from Rs. 13.61 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.86 crore in June 2021 up 113.28% from Rs. 30.88 crore in June 2020.

GRWRHITECH EPS has increased to Rs. 15.42 in June 2021 from Rs. 5.86 in June 2020.

GRWRHITECH shares closed at 1,008.00 on July 29, 2021 (BSE) and has given 139.66% returns over the last 6 months and 347.90% over the last 12 months.