GRWRHITECH Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 324.36 crore, down 2.86% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 05:01 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Garware Hi-Tech Films are:

Net Sales at Rs 324.36 crore in December 2022 down 2.86% from Rs. 333.90 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.40 crore in December 2022 down 29.12% from Rs. 42.89 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.47 crore in December 2022 down 27.3% from Rs. 72.17 crore in December 2021.

Garware Hi-Tech Films
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 324.36 394.77 333.90
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 324.36 394.77 333.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 144.79 163.73 154.34
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.40 18.03 -23.69
Power & Fuel 29.80 -- --
Employees Cost 29.69 30.62 31.91
Depreciation 7.95 7.63 7.25
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 72.70 115.60 106.67
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 37.03 59.16 57.42
Other Income 7.49 9.04 7.50
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 44.52 68.20 64.92
Interest 4.03 4.05 4.63
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 40.49 64.15 60.29
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 40.49 64.15 60.29
Tax 10.09 16.02 17.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 30.40 48.13 42.89
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 30.40 48.13 42.89
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 30.40 48.13 42.89
Equity Share Capital 23.23 23.23 23.23
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.09 20.72 18.46
Diluted EPS 13.09 20.72 18.46
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.09 20.72 18.46
Diluted EPS 13.09 20.72 18.46
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited