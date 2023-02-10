GRWRHITECH Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 324.36 crore, down 2.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 324.36 crore in December 2022 down 2.86% from Rs. 333.90 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.40 crore in December 2022 down 29.12% from Rs. 42.89 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.47 crore in December 2022 down 27.3% from Rs. 72.17 crore in December 2021.