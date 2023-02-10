English
    GRWRHITECH Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 324.36 crore, down 2.86% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 05:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Garware Hi-Tech Films are:

    Net Sales at Rs 324.36 crore in December 2022 down 2.86% from Rs. 333.90 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.40 crore in December 2022 down 29.12% from Rs. 42.89 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.47 crore in December 2022 down 27.3% from Rs. 72.17 crore in December 2021.

    Garware Hi-Tech Films
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations324.36394.77333.90
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations324.36394.77333.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials144.79163.73154.34
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.4018.03-23.69
    Power & Fuel29.80----
    Employees Cost29.6930.6231.91
    Depreciation7.957.637.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses72.70115.60106.67
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax37.0359.1657.42
    Other Income7.499.047.50
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax44.5268.2064.92
    Interest4.034.054.63
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax40.4964.1560.29
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax40.4964.1560.29
    Tax10.0916.0217.40
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities30.4048.1342.89
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period30.4048.1342.89
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates30.4048.1342.89
    Equity Share Capital23.2323.2323.23
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.0920.7218.46
    Diluted EPS13.0920.7218.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.0920.7218.46
    Diluted EPS13.0920.7218.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
