GRWRHITECH Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 324.36 crore, down 2.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 324.36 crore in December 2022 down 2.86% from Rs. 333.90 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.40 crore in December 2022 down 29.12% from Rs. 42.89 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.47 crore in December 2022 down 27.3% from Rs. 72.17 crore in December 2021.

GRWRHITECH EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.09 in December 2022 from Rs. 18.46 in December 2021.

GRWRHITECH shares closed at 662.40 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -18.83% returns over the last 6 months and -20.48% over the last 12 months.