GRUH Finance Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 540.06 crore, up 26.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 540.06 crore in December 2018 up 26.04% from Rs. 428.47 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 96.95 crore in December 2018 up 18% from Rs. 82.16 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 509.29 crore in December 2018 up 34.03% from Rs. 379.98 crore in December 2017.

GRUH Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.32 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.25 in December 2017.

GRUH Finance shares closed at 223.20 on January 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -46.72% returns over the last 6 months and -24.07% over the last 12 months.