GRP Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 117.27 crore, up 16.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 117.27 crore in September 2022 up 16.55% from Rs. 100.62 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.20 crore in September 2022 up 53.33% from Rs. 3.39 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.39 crore in September 2022 up 99.47% from Rs. 5.71 crore in September 2021.

GRP EPS has increased to Rs. 39.02 in September 2022 from Rs. 25.45 in September 2021.

GRP shares closed at 1,800.30 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 33.43% returns over the last 6 months and 84.29% over the last 12 months.