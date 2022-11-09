English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Only 1 days to go ! Only 1 days to go ! Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live at just 199 INR for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    GRP Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 117.27 crore, up 16.55% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 01:04 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GRP are:

    Net Sales at Rs 117.27 crore in September 2022 up 16.55% from Rs. 100.62 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.20 crore in September 2022 up 53.33% from Rs. 3.39 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.39 crore in September 2022 up 99.47% from Rs. 5.71 crore in September 2021.

    GRP EPS has increased to Rs. 39.02 in September 2022 from Rs. 25.45 in September 2021.

    Close

    GRP shares closed at 1,800.30 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 33.43% returns over the last 6 months and 84.29% over the last 12 months.

    GRP
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations117.27123.76100.62
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations117.27123.76100.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials56.8456.3951.15
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.902.650.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.0816.6615.25
    Depreciation3.253.222.99
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses45.0742.0228.79
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.932.812.42
    Other Income5.210.170.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.142.992.72
    Interest1.471.601.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.671.381.72
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.671.381.72
    Tax1.460.29-1.68
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.201.103.39
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.201.103.39
    Equity Share Capital1.331.331.33
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS39.028.2325.45
    Diluted EPS39.028.2325.45
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS39.028.2325.45
    Diluted EPS39.028.2325.45
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #GRP #Results #rubber
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 01:00 pm