GRP Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 95.38 crore, down 14.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 95.38 crore in March 2023 down 14.42% from Rs. 111.45 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 down 100.94% from Rs. 2.32 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.19 crore in March 2023 down 50.53% from Rs. 8.47 crore in March 2022.

GRP shares closed at 3,676.10 on June 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 79.09% returns over the last 6 months and 181.21% over the last 12 months.