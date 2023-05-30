English
    GRP Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 95.38 crore, down 14.42% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 10:23 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GRP are:

    Net Sales at Rs 95.38 crore in March 2023 down 14.42% from Rs. 111.45 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 down 100.94% from Rs. 2.32 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.19 crore in March 2023 down 50.53% from Rs. 8.47 crore in March 2022.

    GRP shares closed at 3,497.90 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 77.88% returns over the last 6 months and 167.73% over the last 12 months.

    GRP
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations95.38114.40111.45
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations95.38114.40111.45
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials40.4852.9346.91
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.80-1.942.25
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.2015.1114.25
    Depreciation2.903.023.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses30.8041.5140.06
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.203.774.77
    Other Income-1.911.840.50
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.295.615.27
    Interest1.781.611.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.494.004.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.494.004.08
    Tax-0.460.051.76
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.023.952.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.023.952.32
    Equity Share Capital1.331.331.33
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.1629.6317.37
    Diluted EPS-0.1629.6317.37
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.1629.6317.37
    Diluted EPS-0.1629.6317.37
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 30, 2023 10:11 am