GRP Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 95.38 crore, down 14.42% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GRP are:
Net Sales at Rs 95.38 crore in March 2023 down 14.42% from Rs. 111.45 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 down 100.94% from Rs. 2.32 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.19 crore in March 2023 down 50.53% from Rs. 8.47 crore in March 2022.
GRP shares closed at 3,497.90 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 77.88% returns over the last 6 months and 167.73% over the last 12 months.
|GRP
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|95.38
|114.40
|111.45
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|95.38
|114.40
|111.45
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|40.48
|52.93
|46.91
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|6.80
|-1.94
|2.25
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|11.20
|15.11
|14.25
|Depreciation
|2.90
|3.02
|3.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|30.80
|41.51
|40.06
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.20
|3.77
|4.77
|Other Income
|-1.91
|1.84
|0.50
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.29
|5.61
|5.27
|Interest
|1.78
|1.61
|1.19
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.49
|4.00
|4.08
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.49
|4.00
|4.08
|Tax
|-0.46
|0.05
|1.76
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.02
|3.95
|2.32
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.02
|3.95
|2.32
|Equity Share Capital
|1.33
|1.33
|1.33
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.16
|29.63
|17.37
|Diluted EPS
|-0.16
|29.63
|17.37
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.16
|29.63
|17.37
|Diluted EPS
|-0.16
|29.63
|17.37
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited