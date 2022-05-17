 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
GRP Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 111.45 crore, up 26.33% Y-o-Y

May 17, 2022 / 01:17 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GRP are:

Net Sales at Rs 111.45 crore in March 2022 up 26.33% from Rs. 88.22 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.32 crore in March 2022 down 50.88% from Rs. 4.71 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.47 crore in March 2022 down 1.97% from Rs. 8.64 crore in March 2021.

GRP EPS has decreased to Rs. 17.37 in March 2022 from Rs. 35.36 in March 2021.

GRP shares closed at 1,474.85 on May 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 55.13% returns over the last 6 months and 48.41% over the last 12 months.

GRP
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 111.45 93.31 88.22
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 111.45 93.31 88.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 46.91 48.98 43.01
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.25 -7.06 1.22
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14.25 15.31 13.59
Depreciation 3.20 3.15 3.06
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 40.06 30.55 22.95
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.77 2.38 4.39
Other Income 0.50 0.06 1.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.27 2.44 5.58
Interest 1.19 1.38 0.92
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4.08 1.06 4.67
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 4.08 1.06 4.67
Tax 1.76 0.29 -0.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.32 0.78 4.71
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.32 0.78 4.71
Equity Share Capital 1.33 1.33 1.33
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.37 5.82 35.36
Diluted EPS 17.37 5.82 35.36
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.37 5.82 35.36
Diluted EPS 17.37 5.82 35.36
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #GRP #Results #rubber
first published: May 17, 2022 01:11 pm
