GRP Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 111.45 crore, up 26.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 111.45 crore in March 2022 up 26.33% from Rs. 88.22 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.32 crore in March 2022 down 50.88% from Rs. 4.71 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.47 crore in March 2022 down 1.97% from Rs. 8.64 crore in March 2021.

GRP EPS has decreased to Rs. 17.37 in March 2022 from Rs. 35.36 in March 2021.

GRP shares closed at 1,474.85 on May 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 55.13% returns over the last 6 months and 48.41% over the last 12 months.