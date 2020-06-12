GRP Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 79.42 crore, down 13.55% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GRP are:
Net Sales at Rs 79.42 crore in March 2020 down 13.55% from Rs. 91.87 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.38 crore in March 2020 down 521.79% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.74 crore in March 2020 up 16.18% from Rs. 4.08 crore in March 2019.
GRP shares closed at 605.55 on June 11, 2020 (NSE) and has given -20.32% returns over the last 6 months and -41.21% over the last 12 months.
|GRP
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|79.42
|90.57
|91.87
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|79.42
|90.57
|91.87
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|39.06
|43.98
|45.58
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.13
|0.91
|0.36
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|15.78
|15.48
|14.30
|Depreciation
|3.36
|3.53
|3.28
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|21.95
|25.84
|27.88
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.39
|0.82
|0.48
|Other Income
|-0.01
|0.22
|0.32
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.38
|1.04
|0.80
|Interest
|3.72
|2.03
|0.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.34
|-0.99
|0.75
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.34
|-0.99
|0.75
|Tax
|-0.96
|-0.70
|0.42
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.38
|-0.29
|0.33
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.38
|-0.29
|0.33
|Equity Share Capital
|1.33
|1.33
|1.33
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-10.34
|-2.21
|2.45
|Diluted EPS
|-10.34
|-2.21
|2.45
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-10.34
|-2.21
|2.45
|Diluted EPS
|-10.34
|-2.21
|2.45
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 12, 2020 09:42 am