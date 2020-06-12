GRP Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 79.42 crore, down 13.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 79.42 crore in March 2020 down 13.55% from Rs. 91.87 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.38 crore in March 2020 down 521.79% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.74 crore in March 2020 up 16.18% from Rs. 4.08 crore in March 2019.

GRP shares closed at 605.55 on June 11, 2020 (NSE) and has given -20.32% returns over the last 6 months and -41.21% over the last 12 months.