GRP Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 98.95 crore, down 20.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 98.95 crore in June 2023 down 20.04% from Rs. 123.76 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.11 crore in June 2023 up 92.62% from Rs. 1.10 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.17 crore in June 2023 up 15.46% from Rs. 6.21 crore in June 2022.

GRP EPS has increased to Rs. 15.86 in June 2023 from Rs. 8.23 in June 2022.

GRP shares closed at 3,596.60 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 26.48% returns over the last 6 months and 109.21% over the last 12 months.