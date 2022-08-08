English
    GRP Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 123.76 crore, up 49.55% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2022 / 09:34 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GRP are:

    Net Sales at Rs 123.76 crore in June 2022 up 49.55% from Rs. 82.75 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.10 crore in June 2022 up 256.96% from Rs. 0.70 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.21 crore in June 2022 up 39.55% from Rs. 4.45 crore in June 2021.

    GRP EPS has increased to Rs. 8.23 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.24 in June 2021.

    GRP shares closed at 1,821.05 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 50.08% returns over the last 6 months and 96.86% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations123.76111.4582.75
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations123.76111.4582.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials56.3946.9145.30
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.652.25-4.57
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.6614.2513.08
    Depreciation3.223.202.93
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses42.0240.0624.78
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.814.771.23
    Other Income0.170.500.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.995.271.52
    Interest1.601.190.92
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.384.080.59
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.384.080.59
    Tax0.291.761.29
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.102.32-0.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.102.32-0.70
    Equity Share Capital1.331.331.33
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.2317.37-5.24
    Diluted EPS8.2317.37-5.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.2317.37-5.24
    Diluted EPS8.2317.37-5.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 8, 2022 09:22 am
