GRP Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 114.40 crore, up 22.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 114.40 crore in December 2022 up 22.6% from Rs. 93.31 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.95 crore in December 2022 up 409.3% from Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.63 crore in December 2022 up 54.38% from Rs. 5.59 crore in December 2021.