    GRP Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 114.40 crore, up 22.6% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 03:21 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GRP are:

    Net Sales at Rs 114.40 crore in December 2022 up 22.6% from Rs. 93.31 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.95 crore in December 2022 up 409.3% from Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.63 crore in December 2022 up 54.38% from Rs. 5.59 crore in December 2021.

    GRP
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations114.40117.2793.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations114.40117.2793.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials52.9356.8448.98
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.94-3.90-7.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.1113.0815.31
    Depreciation3.023.253.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses41.5145.0730.55
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.772.932.38
    Other Income1.845.210.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.618.142.44
    Interest1.611.471.38
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.006.671.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.006.671.06
    Tax0.051.460.29
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.955.200.78
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.955.200.78
    Equity Share Capital1.331.331.33
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS29.6339.025.82
    Diluted EPS29.6339.025.82
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS29.6339.025.82
    Diluted EPS29.6339.025.82
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
