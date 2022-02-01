GRP Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 93.31 crore, up 10.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 93.31 crore in December 2021 up 10.34% from Rs. 84.56 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2021 down 52.78% from Rs. 1.64 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.59 crore in December 2021 down 18.63% from Rs. 6.87 crore in December 2020.

GRP EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.82 in December 2021 from Rs. 12.32 in December 2020.

GRP shares closed at 1,456.05 on January 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 56.91% returns over the last 6 months and 79.65% over the last 12 months.