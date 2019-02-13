GRP Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 97.65 crore, up 34.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 97.65 crore in December 2018 up 34.22% from Rs. 72.75 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.50 crore in December 2018 up 1623.1% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.62 crore in December 2018 up 90.5% from Rs. 5.05 crore in December 2017.

GRP EPS has increased to Rs. 26.26 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.72 in December 2017.

GRP shares closed at 924.95 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -23.24% returns over the last 6 months and -33.60% over the last 12 months.