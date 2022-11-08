GRP Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 117.03 crore, up 16.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 117.03 crore in September 2022 up 16.22% from Rs. 100.70 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.15 crore in September 2022 up 82.75% from Rs. 3.37 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.38 crore in September 2022 up 116.43% from Rs. 5.72 crore in September 2021.

GRP EPS has increased to Rs. 46.16 in September 2022 from Rs. 25.26 in September 2021.

GRP shares closed at 1,822.20 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 35.05% returns over the last 6 months and 86.53% over the last 12 months.