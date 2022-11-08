English
    GRP Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 117.03 crore, up 16.22% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 06:34 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GRP are:

    Net Sales at Rs 117.03 crore in September 2022 up 16.22% from Rs. 100.70 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.15 crore in September 2022 up 82.75% from Rs. 3.37 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.38 crore in September 2022 up 116.43% from Rs. 5.72 crore in September 2021.

    GRP EPS has increased to Rs. 46.16 in September 2022 from Rs. 25.26 in September 2021.

    GRP shares closed at 1,822.20 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 35.05% returns over the last 6 months and 86.53% over the last 12 months.

    GRP
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations117.03124.14100.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations117.03124.14100.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials56.2056.5250.77
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.812.560.07
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.1616.7415.33
    Depreciation3.283.253.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses45.5142.1929.09
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.702.872.42
    Other Income6.400.110.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.102.992.70
    Interest1.481.611.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.621.381.69
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.621.381.69
    Tax1.470.29-1.67
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.151.093.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.151.093.37
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates6.151.093.37
    Equity Share Capital1.331.331.33
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS46.168.1625.26
    Diluted EPS46.168.1625.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS46.168.1625.26
    Diluted EPS46.168.1625.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:28 pm