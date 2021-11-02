GRP Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 100.70 crore, up 33.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 100.70 crore in September 2021 up 33.99% from Rs. 75.15 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.37 crore in September 2021 up 276.24% from Rs. 0.90 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.72 crore in September 2021 up 4.76% from Rs. 5.46 crore in September 2020.

GRP EPS has increased to Rs. 25.26 in September 2021 from Rs. 6.71 in September 2020.

GRP shares closed at 943.25 on November 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 15.35% returns over the last 6 months and 20.21% over the last 12 months.