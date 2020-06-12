GRP Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 79.44 crore, down 13.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 79.44 crore in March 2020 down 13.51% from Rs. 91.85 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.37 crore in March 2020 down 789.08% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.80 crore in March 2020 up 13.21% from Rs. 4.24 crore in March 2019.

GRP shares closed at 605.55 on June 11, 2020 (NSE) and has given -20.32% returns over the last 6 months and -41.21% over the last 12 months.