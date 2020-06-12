GRP Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 79.44 crore, down 13.51% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GRP are:
Net Sales at Rs 79.44 crore in March 2020 down 13.51% from Rs. 91.85 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.37 crore in March 2020 down 789.08% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.80 crore in March 2020 up 13.21% from Rs. 4.24 crore in March 2019.
GRP shares closed at 605.55 on June 11, 2020 (NSE) and has given -20.32% returns over the last 6 months and -41.21% over the last 12 months.
|GRP
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|79.44
|90.58
|91.85
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|79.44
|90.58
|91.85
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|38.64
|43.62
|44.98
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.07
|0.88
|0.39
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|15.87
|15.56
|14.38
|Depreciation
|3.39
|3.57
|3.37
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|22.51
|25.99
|28.11
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.11
|0.94
|0.63
|Other Income
|0.30
|0.10
|0.24
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.41
|1.05
|0.87
|Interest
|3.73
|2.04
|0.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.32
|-1.00
|0.82
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.32
|-1.00
|0.82
|Tax
|-0.95
|-0.70
|0.45
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.37
|-0.30
|0.37
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.37
|-0.30
|0.37
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|-0.17
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.37
|-0.30
|0.20
|Equity Share Capital
|1.33
|1.33
|1.33
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-10.27
|-2.21
|1.49
|Diluted EPS
|-10.27
|-2.21
|1.49
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-10.27
|-2.21
|1.49
|Diluted EPS
|-10.27
|-2.21
|1.49
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 12, 2020 09:42 am