    GRP Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 99.34 crore, down 19.98% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 11:23 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GRP are:

    Net Sales at Rs 99.34 crore in June 2023 down 19.98% from Rs. 124.14 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.97 crore in June 2023 up 80.68% from Rs. 1.09 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.03 crore in June 2023 up 12.66% from Rs. 6.24 crore in June 2022.

    GRP EPS has increased to Rs. 14.74 in June 2023 from Rs. 8.16 in June 2022.

    GRP shares closed at 3,596.60 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 26.48% returns over the last 6 months and 109.21% over the last 12 months.

    GRP
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations99.3495.54124.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations99.3495.54124.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials50.8540.1456.52
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.777.142.56
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.8211.4116.74
    Depreciation2.762.933.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses31.9231.0242.19
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.752.912.87
    Other Income0.521.160.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.274.072.99
    Interest1.801.781.61
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.472.291.38
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.472.291.38
    Tax0.50-0.460.29
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.972.751.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.972.751.09
    Minority Interest--0.00--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.972.751.09
    Equity Share Capital1.331.331.33
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.7420.648.16
    Diluted EPS14.7420.648.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.7420.648.16
    Diluted EPS14.7420.648.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 7, 2023 11:11 am

