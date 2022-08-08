GRP Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 124.14 crore, up 49.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 124.14 crore in June 2022 up 49.42% from Rs. 83.08 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.09 crore in June 2022 up 251.79% from Rs. 0.72 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.24 crore in June 2022 up 39.6% from Rs. 4.47 crore in June 2021.

GRP EPS has increased to Rs. 8.16 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.38 in June 2021.

GRP shares closed at 1,821.05 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 50.08% returns over the last 6 months and 96.86% over the last 12 months.