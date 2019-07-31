GRP Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 89.83 crore, up 15.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 89.83 crore in June 2019 up 15.76% from Rs. 77.60 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.14 crore in June 2019 up 14671.48% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.21 crore in June 2019 down 3.34% from Rs. 5.39 crore in June 2018.

GRP EPS has increased to Rs. 31.04 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.21 in June 2018.

GRP shares closed at 865.00 on July 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -0.12% returns over the last 6 months and -26.10% over the last 12 months.