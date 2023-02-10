 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
GRP Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 114.29 crore, up 22.34% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 03:26 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GRP are:

Net Sales at Rs 114.29 crore in December 2022 up 22.34% from Rs. 93.42 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.95 crore in December 2022 up 400.38% from Rs. 0.79 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.69 crore in December 2022 up 53.81% from Rs. 5.65 crore in December 2021.

GRP
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 114.29 117.03 93.42
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 114.29 117.03 93.42
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 52.95 56.20 48.70
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.37 -3.81 -7.06
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 15.21 13.16 15.42
Depreciation 3.05 3.28 3.19
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 41.64 45.51 30.75
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.80 2.70 2.42
Other Income 1.84 6.40 0.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.64 9.10 2.46
Interest 1.63 1.48 1.38
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4.01 7.62 1.08
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 4.01 7.62 1.08
Tax 0.06 1.47 0.29
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3.95 6.15 0.79
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3.95 6.15 0.79
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 3.95 6.15 0.79
Equity Share Capital 1.33 1.33 1.33
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 29.65 46.16 5.93
Diluted EPS 29.65 46.16 5.93
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 29.65 46.16 5.93
Diluted EPS 29.65 46.16 5.93
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited