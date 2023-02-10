GRP Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 114.29 crore, up 22.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 114.29 crore in December 2022 up 22.34% from Rs. 93.42 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.95 crore in December 2022 up 400.38% from Rs. 0.79 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.69 crore in December 2022 up 53.81% from Rs. 5.65 crore in December 2021.