GRP Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 114.29 crore, up 22.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 114.29 crore in December 2022 up 22.34% from Rs. 93.42 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.95 crore in December 2022 up 400.38% from Rs. 0.79 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.69 crore in December 2022 up 53.81% from Rs. 5.65 crore in December 2021.

GRP EPS has increased to Rs. 29.65 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.93 in December 2021.

GRP shares closed at 3,219.15 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 72.00% returns over the last 6 months and 164.33% over the last 12 months.