    GRP Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 114.29 crore, up 22.34% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 03:26 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GRP are:

    Net Sales at Rs 114.29 crore in December 2022 up 22.34% from Rs. 93.42 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.95 crore in December 2022 up 400.38% from Rs. 0.79 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.69 crore in December 2022 up 53.81% from Rs. 5.65 crore in December 2021.

    GRP
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations114.29117.0393.42
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations114.29117.0393.42
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials52.9556.2048.70
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.37-3.81-7.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.2113.1615.42
    Depreciation3.053.283.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses41.6445.5130.75
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.802.702.42
    Other Income1.846.400.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.649.102.46
    Interest1.631.481.38
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.017.621.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.017.621.08
    Tax0.061.470.29
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.956.150.79
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.956.150.79
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.956.150.79
    Equity Share Capital1.331.331.33
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS29.6546.165.93
    Diluted EPS29.6546.165.93
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS29.6546.165.93
    Diluted EPS29.6546.165.93
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited