GRP Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 84.64 crore, down 6.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 84.64 crore in December 2020 down 6.56% from Rs. 90.58 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.64 crore in December 2020 up 656.51% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.93 crore in December 2020 up 50% from Rs. 4.62 crore in December 2019.

GRP EPS has increased to Rs. 12.31 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.21 in December 2019.

GRP shares closed at 830.00 on February 10, 2021 (NSE)