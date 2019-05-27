Gromo Trade Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 27.41 crore, up 21.69% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gromo Trade and Consultancy are:
Net Sales at Rs 27.41 crore in March 2019 up 21.69% from Rs. 22.53 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2019 up 20.18% from Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2019 up 102.86% from Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2018.
Gromo Trade shares closed at 445.60 on May 24, 2019 (BSE) and has given -6.97% returns over the last 6 months
|
|Gromo Trade and Consultancy
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|27.41
|0.99
|22.53
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|27.41
|0.99
|22.53
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|21.48
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|27.02
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.03
|0.03
|0.02
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.27
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.08
|0.36
|0.84
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.01
|0.61
|0.19
|Other Income
|--
|0.02
|-0.54
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.01
|0.62
|-0.35
|Interest
|0.09
|--
|0.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.09
|0.62
|-0.45
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.09
|0.62
|-0.45
|Tax
|0.30
|--
|0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.39
|0.62
|-0.49
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.39
|0.62
|-0.49
|Equity Share Capital
|28.39
|28.39
|28.39
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.13
|0.22
|-0.19
|Diluted EPS
|-0.13
|0.22
|-0.19
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.13
|0.22
|-0.19
|Diluted EPS
|-0.13
|0.22
|-0.19
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited