Gromo Trade Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 27.41 crore, up 21.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.41 crore in March 2019 up 21.69% from Rs. 22.53 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2019 up 20.18% from Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2019 up 102.86% from Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2018.

Gromo Trade shares closed at 445.60 on May 24, 2019 (BSE) and has given -6.97% returns over the last 6 months