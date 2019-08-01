Gromo Trade Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.97 crore, up 7.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.97 crore in June 2019 up 7.86% from Rs. 0.90 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.81 crore in June 2019 up 707.45% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.81 crore in June 2019 up 723.08% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2018.

Gromo Trade EPS has increased to Rs. 0.44 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.05 in June 2018.

Gromo Trade shares closed at 446.55 on July 31, 2019 (BSE)