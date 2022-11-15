 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
GRM Overseas Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 258.97 crore, up 5.37% Y-o-Y

Nov 15, 2022 / 12:13 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GRM Overseas are:Net Sales at Rs 258.97 crore in September 2022 up 5.37% from Rs. 245.78 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.44 crore in September 2022 down 55.66% from Rs. 23.55 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.76 crore in September 2022 down 48.71% from Rs. 34.63 crore in September 2021.
GRM Overseas EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.74 in September 2022 from Rs. 19.64 in September 2021. GRM Overseas shares closed at 369.05 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -1.78% returns over the last 6 months and 41.21% over the last 12 months.
GRM Overseas
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations258.97313.28245.78
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations258.97313.28245.78
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials96.04377.27170.32
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks112.25-125.678.91
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.571.611.48
Depreciation0.740.790.77
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses30.8931.0736.08
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.4828.2128.22
Other Income-0.460.555.64
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.0228.7633.86
Interest3.184.722.38
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.8424.0431.48
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax13.8424.0431.48
Tax3.406.177.93
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.4417.8723.55
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.4417.8723.55
Equity Share Capital12.0012.0012.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.742.9819.64
Diluted EPS1.742.9819.64
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.742.9819.64
Diluted EPS1.742.9819.64
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 15, 2022 12:00 am