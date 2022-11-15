GRM Overseas Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 258.97 crore, up 5.37% Y-o-Y
November 15, 2022 / 12:13 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GRM Overseas are:
Net Sales at Rs 258.97 crore in September 2022 up 5.37% from Rs. 245.78 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.44 crore in September 2022 down 55.66% from Rs. 23.55 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.76 crore in September 2022 down 48.71% from Rs. 34.63 crore in September 2021.
GRM Overseas EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.74 in September 2022 from Rs. 19.64 in September 2021.
|GRM Overseas shares closed at 369.05 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -1.78% returns over the last 6 months and 41.21% over the last 12 months.
|GRM Overseas
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|258.97
|313.28
|245.78
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|258.97
|313.28
|245.78
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|96.04
|377.27
|170.32
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|112.25
|-125.67
|8.91
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.57
|1.61
|1.48
|Depreciation
|0.74
|0.79
|0.77
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|30.89
|31.07
|36.08
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|17.48
|28.21
|28.22
|Other Income
|-0.46
|0.55
|5.64
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|17.02
|28.76
|33.86
|Interest
|3.18
|4.72
|2.38
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|13.84
|24.04
|31.48
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|13.84
|24.04
|31.48
|Tax
|3.40
|6.17
|7.93
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|10.44
|17.87
|23.55
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|10.44
|17.87
|23.55
|Equity Share Capital
|12.00
|12.00
|12.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.74
|2.98
|19.64
|Diluted EPS
|1.74
|2.98
|19.64
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.74
|2.98
|19.64
|Diluted EPS
|1.74
|2.98
|19.64
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited