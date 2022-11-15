GRM Overseas Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 258.97 crore, up 5.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 258.97 crore in September 2022 up 5.37% from Rs. 245.78 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.44 crore in September 2022 down 55.66% from Rs. 23.55 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.76 crore in September 2022 down 48.71% from Rs. 34.63 crore in September 2021.

GRM Overseas EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.74 in September 2022 from Rs. 19.64 in September 2021.