GRM Overseas Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 245.78 crore, up 43.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 245.78 crore in September 2021 up 43.55% from Rs. 171.22 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.55 crore in September 2021 up 80.26% from Rs. 13.06 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.63 crore in September 2021 up 67.54% from Rs. 20.67 crore in September 2020.

GRM Overseas EPS has decreased to Rs. 19.64 in September 2021 from Rs. 35.41 in September 2020.

GRM Overseas shares closed at 1,019.60 on October 27, 2021 (BSE) and has given 61.40% returns over the last 6 months and 873.09% over the last 12 months.