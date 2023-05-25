GRM Overseas Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 359.38 crore, up 2.49% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GRM Overseas are:Net Sales at Rs 359.38 crore in March 2023 up 2.49% from Rs. 350.65 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.85 crore in March 2023 down 32.6% from Rs. 13.13 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.53 crore in March 2023 down 6.35% from Rs. 22.99 crore in March 2022.
GRM Overseas EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.48 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.19 in March 2022.
|GRM Overseas shares closed at 176.70 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given -49.49% returns over the last 6 months and -46.21% over the last 12 months.
|GRM Overseas
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|359.38
|330.83
|350.65
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|359.38
|330.83
|350.65
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|337.52
|337.26
|310.74
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-39.00
|-51.49
|-24.85
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.91
|1.80
|1.77
|Depreciation
|1.36
|0.79
|0.77
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|41.12
|22.72
|54.66
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|16.47
|19.75
|7.57
|Other Income
|3.70
|8.05
|14.65
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|20.17
|27.80
|22.22
|Interest
|5.76
|5.49
|3.97
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|14.41
|22.32
|18.25
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|14.41
|22.32
|18.25
|Tax
|5.55
|5.92
|5.11
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|8.85
|16.40
|13.13
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|8.85
|16.40
|13.13
|Equity Share Capital
|12.00
|12.00
|12.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.48
|2.73
|2.19
|Diluted EPS
|1.48
|2.73
|2.19
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.48
|2.73
|2.19
|Diluted EPS
|1.48
|2.73
|2.19
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited