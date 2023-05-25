English
    GRM Overseas Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 359.38 crore, up 2.49% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GRM Overseas are:Net Sales at Rs 359.38 crore in March 2023 up 2.49% from Rs. 350.65 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.85 crore in March 2023 down 32.6% from Rs. 13.13 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.53 crore in March 2023 down 6.35% from Rs. 22.99 crore in March 2022.
    GRM Overseas EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.48 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.19 in March 2022.GRM Overseas shares closed at 176.70 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given -49.49% returns over the last 6 months and -46.21% over the last 12 months.
    GRM Overseas
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations359.38330.83350.65
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations359.38330.83350.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials337.52337.26310.74
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-39.00-51.49-24.85
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.911.801.77
    Depreciation1.360.790.77
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses41.1222.7254.66
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.4719.757.57
    Other Income3.708.0514.65
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.1727.8022.22
    Interest5.765.493.97
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.4122.3218.25
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax14.4122.3218.25
    Tax5.555.925.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.8516.4013.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.8516.4013.13
    Equity Share Capital12.0012.0012.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.482.732.19
    Diluted EPS1.482.732.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.482.732.19
    Diluted EPS1.482.732.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Food Processing #GRM Overseas #Results
    first published: May 25, 2023 10:33 am