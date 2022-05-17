GRM Overseas Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 350.65 crore, up 24.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 350.65 crore in March 2022 up 24.17% from Rs. 282.40 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.13 crore in March 2022 up 33.75% from Rs. 9.82 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.99 crore in March 2022 up 35.16% from Rs. 17.01 crore in March 2021.

GRM Overseas EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.19 in March 2022 from Rs. 26.41 in March 2021.

GRM Overseas shares closed at 375.75 on May 16, 2022 (BSE)