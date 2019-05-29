GRM Overseas Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 470.43 crore, up 87.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 470.43 crore in March 2019 up 87.02% from Rs. 251.54 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.21 crore in March 2019 down 42.98% from Rs. 5.63 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.43 crore in March 2019 down 24.03% from Rs. 20.31 crore in March 2018.

GRM Overseas EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.70 in March 2019 from Rs. 15.26 in March 2018.

GRM Overseas shares closed at 226.50 on May 28, 2019 (BSE) and has given -5.63% returns over the last 6 months and -15.80% over the last 12 months.