GRM Overseas Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 213.97 crore, up 80.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 213.97 crore in June 2021 up 80.99% from Rs. 118.22 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.59 crore in June 2021 up 214.39% from Rs. 5.59 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.41 crore in June 2021 up 138.35% from Rs. 11.50 crore in June 2020.

GRM Overseas EPS has increased to Rs. 44.08 in June 2021 from Rs. 15.16 in June 2020.

GRM Overseas shares closed at 801.15 on August 13, 2021 (BSE) and has given 201.55% returns over the last 6 months and 506.24% over the last 12 months.