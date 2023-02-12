GRM Overseas Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 330.83 crore, up 14.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 330.83 crore in December 2022 up 14.86% from Rs. 288.02 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.40 crore in December 2022 down 33.24% from Rs. 24.57 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.59 crore in December 2022 down 22.52% from Rs. 36.90 crore in December 2021.