GRM Overseas Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 330.83 crore, up 14.86% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 11:38 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GRM Overseas are:

Net Sales at Rs 330.83 crore in December 2022 up 14.86% from Rs. 288.02 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.40 crore in December 2022 down 33.24% from Rs. 24.57 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.59 crore in December 2022 down 22.52% from Rs. 36.90 crore in December 2021.

GRM Overseas
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 330.83 258.97 288.02
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 330.83 258.97 288.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 337.26 96.04 285.25
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -51.49 112.25 -27.48
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.80 1.57 1.65
Depreciation 0.79 0.74 0.78
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 22.72 30.89 7.44
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.75 17.48 20.38
Other Income 8.05 -0.46 15.74
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.80 17.02 36.12
Interest 5.49 3.18 3.19
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 22.32 13.84 32.93
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 22.32 13.84 32.93
Tax 5.92 3.40 8.37
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.40 10.44 24.57
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.40 10.44 24.57
Equity Share Capital 12.00 12.00 12.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.73 1.74 4.10
Diluted EPS 2.73 1.74 4.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.73 1.74 4.10
Diluted EPS 2.73 1.74 4.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited