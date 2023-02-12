English
    GRM Overseas Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 330.83 crore, up 14.86% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GRM Overseas are:

    Net Sales at Rs 330.83 crore in December 2022 up 14.86% from Rs. 288.02 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.40 crore in December 2022 down 33.24% from Rs. 24.57 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.59 crore in December 2022 down 22.52% from Rs. 36.90 crore in December 2021.

    GRM Overseas
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations330.83258.97288.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations330.83258.97288.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials337.2696.04285.25
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-51.49112.25-27.48
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.801.571.65
    Depreciation0.790.740.78
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses22.7230.897.44
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.7517.4820.38
    Other Income8.05-0.4615.74
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.8017.0236.12
    Interest5.493.183.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax22.3213.8432.93
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax22.3213.8432.93
    Tax5.923.408.37
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.4010.4424.57
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.4010.4424.57
    Equity Share Capital12.0012.0012.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.731.744.10
    Diluted EPS2.731.744.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.731.744.10
    Diluted EPS2.731.744.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited