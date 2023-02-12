GRM Overseas Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 330.83 crore, up 14.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 330.83 crore in December 2022 up 14.86% from Rs. 288.02 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.40 crore in December 2022 down 33.24% from Rs. 24.57 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.59 crore in December 2022 down 22.52% from Rs. 36.90 crore in December 2021.

GRM Overseas EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.73 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.10 in December 2021.

GRM Overseas shares closed at 330.95 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -13.00% returns over the last 6 months and -53.59% over the last 12 months.