GRM Overseas Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 288.02 crore, up 39.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 288.02 crore in December 2021 up 39.65% from Rs. 206.24 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.57 crore in December 2021 up 201.44% from Rs. 8.15 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.90 crore in December 2021 up 155.89% from Rs. 14.42 crore in December 2020.

GRM Overseas EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.10 in December 2021 from Rs. 22.09 in December 2020.

GRM Overseas shares closed at 865.10 on January 21, 2022 (BSE)