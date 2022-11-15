GRM Overseas Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 270.64 crore, up 6.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 270.64 crore in September 2022 up 6.97% from Rs. 253.00 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.66 crore in September 2022 down 44.17% from Rs. 24.47 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.84 crore in September 2022 down 39.93% from Rs. 36.36 crore in September 2021.

GRM Overseas EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.28 in September 2022 from Rs. 20.41 in September 2021.

GRM Overseas shares closed at 362.00 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -3.66% returns over the last 6 months and 38.51% over the last 12 months.