GRM Overseas Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 270.64 crore, up 6.97% Y-o-Y

Nov 15, 2022 / 10:11 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GRM Overseas are:

Net Sales at Rs 270.64 crore in September 2022 up 6.97% from Rs. 253.00 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.66 crore in September 2022 down 44.17% from Rs. 24.47 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.84 crore in September 2022 down 39.93% from Rs. 36.36 crore in September 2021.

GRM Overseas EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.28 in September 2022 from Rs. 20.41 in September 2021.

GRM Overseas shares closed at 362.00 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -3.66% returns over the last 6 months and 38.51% over the last 12 months.

GRM Overseas
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 270.64 318.25 253.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 270.64 318.25 253.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 96.04 379.77 169.41
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.46 -- 5.77
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 113.95 -126.14 7.29
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.79 1.90 1.61
Depreciation 0.77 0.81 0.78
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 33.08 32.35 37.53
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.53 29.56 30.61
Other Income -0.47 0.56 4.96
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.07 30.12 35.58
Interest 3.33 4.91 2.38
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 17.74 25.22 33.20
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 17.74 25.22 33.20
Tax 4.08 6.91 8.73
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13.66 18.31 24.47
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 13.66 18.31 24.47
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 13.66 18.31 24.47
Equity Share Capital 12.00 12.00 12.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.28 3.05 20.41
Diluted EPS 2.28 3.05 20.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.28 3.05 20.41
Diluted EPS 2.28 3.05 20.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

