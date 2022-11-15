English
    GRM Overseas Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 270.64 crore, up 6.97% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 10:11 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GRM Overseas are:

    Net Sales at Rs 270.64 crore in September 2022 up 6.97% from Rs. 253.00 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.66 crore in September 2022 down 44.17% from Rs. 24.47 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.84 crore in September 2022 down 39.93% from Rs. 36.36 crore in September 2021.

    GRM Overseas EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.28 in September 2022 from Rs. 20.41 in September 2021.

    GRM Overseas shares closed at 362.00 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -3.66% returns over the last 6 months and 38.51% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations270.64318.25253.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations270.64318.25253.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials96.04379.77169.41
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.46--5.77
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks113.95-126.147.29
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.791.901.61
    Depreciation0.770.810.78
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses33.0832.3537.53
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.5329.5630.61
    Other Income-0.470.564.96
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.0730.1235.58
    Interest3.334.912.38
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax17.7425.2233.20
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax17.7425.2233.20
    Tax4.086.918.73
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.6618.3124.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.6618.3124.47
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates13.6618.3124.47
    Equity Share Capital12.0012.0012.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.283.0520.41
    Diluted EPS2.283.0520.41
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.283.0520.41
    Diluted EPS2.283.0520.41
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 15, 2022 10:00 am