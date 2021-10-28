GRM Overseas Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 253.00 crore, up 49.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 253.00 crore in September 2021 up 49.14% from Rs. 169.64 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.47 crore in September 2021 up 65.45% from Rs. 14.79 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.36 crore in September 2021 up 62.03% from Rs. 22.44 crore in September 2020.

GRM Overseas EPS has decreased to Rs. 20.41 in September 2021 from Rs. 40.09 in September 2020.

GRM Overseas shares closed at 1,019.60 on October 27, 2021 (BSE) and has given 61.40% returns over the last 6 months and 873.09% over the last 12 months.