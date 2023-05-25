GRM Overseas Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 433.63 crore, up 19.76% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GRM Overseas are:Net Sales at Rs 433.63 crore in March 2023 up 19.76% from Rs. 362.07 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.28 crore in March 2023 down 25.25% from Rs. 15.09 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.33 crore in March 2023 down 0.39% from Rs. 25.43 crore in March 2022.
GRM Overseas EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.88 in March 2023 from Rs. 12.57 in March 2022.
|GRM Overseas shares closed at 176.70 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given -49.49% returns over the last 6 months and -46.21% over the last 12 months.
|GRM Overseas
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|433.63
|356.94
|362.07
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|433.63
|356.94
|362.07
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|429.41
|337.26
|317.01
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|-27.70
|21.74
|-6.73
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-37.06
|-54.41
|-18.70
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.28
|2.03
|2.11
|Depreciation
|1.38
|0.82
|0.85
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|45.84
|25.61
|57.74
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|19.48
|23.89
|9.80
|Other Income
|4.48
|8.19
|14.78
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|23.95
|32.08
|24.58
|Interest
|5.98
|5.61
|4.23
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|17.97
|26.47
|20.35
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|17.97
|26.47
|20.35
|Tax
|6.69
|6.86
|5.26
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|11.28
|19.61
|15.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|11.28
|19.61
|15.09
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|11.28
|19.61
|15.09
|Equity Share Capital
|12.00
|12.00
|12.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.88
|3.27
|12.57
|Diluted EPS
|1.88
|3.27
|12.57
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.88
|3.27
|12.57
|Diluted EPS
|1.88
|3.27
|12.57
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited