GRM Overseas Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 362.07 crore, up 22.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 362.07 crore in March 2022 up 22.24% from Rs. 296.19 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.09 crore in March 2022 down 18.58% from Rs. 18.53 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.43 crore in March 2022 down 4.72% from Rs. 26.69 crore in March 2021.

GRM Overseas EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.57 in March 2022 from Rs. 48.81 in March 2021.

GRM Overseas shares closed at 375.75 on May 16, 2022 (BSE)