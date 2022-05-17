 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

GRM Overseas Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 362.07 crore, up 22.24% Y-o-Y

May 17, 2022 / 01:19 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GRM Overseas are:

Net Sales at Rs 362.07 crore in March 2022 up 22.24% from Rs. 296.19 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.09 crore in March 2022 down 18.58% from Rs. 18.53 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.43 crore in March 2022 down 4.72% from Rs. 26.69 crore in March 2021.

GRM Overseas EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.57 in March 2022 from Rs. 48.81 in March 2021.

GRM Overseas shares closed at 375.75 on May 16, 2022 (BSE)

GRM Overseas
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 362.07 296.83 296.19
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 362.07 296.83 296.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 317.01 285.25 206.93
Purchase of Traded Goods -6.73 0.27 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -18.70 -22.89 10.08
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.11 1.84 1.80
Depreciation 0.85 0.79 0.71
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 57.74 9.13 56.21
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.80 22.44 20.47
Other Income 14.78 16.40 5.51
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.58 38.84 25.98
Interest 4.23 3.19 3.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 20.35 35.65 22.86
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 20.35 35.65 22.86
Tax 5.26 8.98 4.33
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 15.09 26.66 18.53
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 15.09 26.66 18.53
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 15.09 26.66 18.53
Equity Share Capital 12.00 12.00 3.94
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.57 4.45 48.81
Diluted EPS 12.57 4.45 48.81
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.57 4.45 48.81
Diluted EPS 12.57 4.45 48.81
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Food Processing #GRM Overseas #Results
first published: May 17, 2022 01:14 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.