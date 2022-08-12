GRM Overseas Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 318.25 crore, up 43.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 318.25 crore in June 2022 up 43.12% from Rs. 222.37 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.31 crore in June 2022 up 0.06% from Rs. 18.30 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.93 crore in June 2022 up 9.1% from Rs. 28.35 crore in June 2021.

GRM Overseas EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.05 in June 2022 from Rs. 45.85 in June 2021.

GRM Overseas shares closed at 367.30 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -48.49% returns over the last 6 months and 153.71% over the last 12 months.