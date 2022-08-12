 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
GRM Overseas Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 318.25 crore, up 43.12% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 10:31 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GRM Overseas are:

Net Sales at Rs 318.25 crore in June 2022 up 43.12% from Rs. 222.37 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.31 crore in June 2022 up 0.06% from Rs. 18.30 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.93 crore in June 2022 up 9.1% from Rs. 28.35 crore in June 2021.

GRM Overseas EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.05 in June 2022 from Rs. 45.85 in June 2021.

GRM Overseas shares closed at 367.30 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -48.49% returns over the last 6 months and 153.71% over the last 12 months.

GRM Overseas
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 318.25 362.07 222.37
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 318.25 362.07 222.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 379.77 317.01 182.92
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -6.73 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -126.14 -18.70 -24.90
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.90 2.11 1.46
Depreciation 0.81 0.85 0.72
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 32.35 57.74 35.49
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.56 9.80 26.69
Other Income 0.56 14.78 0.94
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 30.12 24.58 27.63
Interest 4.91 4.23 3.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 25.22 20.35 24.44
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 25.22 20.35 24.44
Tax 6.91 5.26 6.14
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 18.31 15.09 18.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 18.31 15.09 18.30
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 18.31 15.09 18.30
Equity Share Capital 12.00 12.00 4.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.05 12.57 45.85
Diluted EPS 3.05 12.57 45.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.05 12.57 45.85
Diluted EPS 3.05 12.57 45.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
